Titan takes off with $10M Medtronic license payment

TORONTO – Titan Medical Inc. has received a $10 million license payment from Medtronic plc for a total of $30 million that the Irish med-tech firm has invested in robotic-assisted surgical technologies developed by Titan. Titan is pursuing gynecologic surgical applications for its Enos robotic single access surgical system, licensing it and related intellectual property to Medtronic while retaining worldwide rights to commercialize technologies for use with the Enos system.