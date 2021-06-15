BioWorld - Tuesday, June 15, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

New study of paclitaxel devices reverses narrative regarding mortality

June 15, 2021
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The controversy over the use of paclitaxel in devices for the peripheral vasculature has taken a significant bite out of sales, but a new study serves to help reverse the narrative regarding mortality. According to a study of more than 168,000 Medicare patients, stents and angioplasty balloons coated with paclitaxel (PTX) were non-inferior to non-coated devices for mortality out to nearly three years, a finding that may encourage clinicians to return to normal utilization patterns and thus help to restore sales volumes.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Cardiovascular Drug coated balloon Drug eluting stent U.S. FDA