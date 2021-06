New 3D printing process to tailor-make medical devices combats bacterial resistance

A new 3D printing technique has allowed University of Nottingham researchers to tailor-make artificial body parts and other medical devices that are both implantable and bacteria-resistant. The multi-materials manufactured in the study were also adapted to 3D printing technology that is able to offer devices that can better meet the need of the patient and minimize the surgeries led by device failure that increase the risk of infections.