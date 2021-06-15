Iteos brings Glaxosmithkline a third checkpoint-targeting antibody in a $2B deal

Iteos Therapeutics Inc. has come a long way in the past year. The company went public in July 2020 and this week inked a deal with Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) that could top $2 billion. Iteos brings GSK a human monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT, the third of the known CD226 checkpoints that the company wanted for its cancer therapy program. The two companies plan to split U.S. profits, something that Iteos insisted upon as part of the deal. Iteos is receiving $625 million as an up-front payment and up to $1.45 billion in potential milestone payments.

In this episode, BioWorld Staff Writer Lee Landenberger caught up with Michel Detheux, president and CEO of Iteos, who said the company was in a strong financial position and didn’t need a deal this size, but the cash infusion will significantly boost its PD-1 development programs.