Livanova gets FDA nod for pivotal sleep apnea trial

Livanova plc has launched an IDE trial of its Aura6000 sleep apnea device, following approval by the FDA to proceed with the study. The implantable pulse generator (IPG) is designed to treat patients with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) who do not get relief from a traditional continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine or refuse to use one.