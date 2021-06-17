Shoreline Biosciences Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc.-owned Kite are collaborating to develop allogeneic cell therapies in a deal that could bring Shoreline more than $2.3 billion plus royalties. Shoreline’s programs are based on designing off-the-shelf, standardized and targeted natural killer (NK) and macrophage cellular immunotherapies from induced pluripotent stem cells that target cancer and other diseases. The partnership begins with a focus on chimeric antigen receptor and NK targets. The agreement, which includes an undisclosed up-front payment to Shoreline, follows Kite’s participation in an April $43 million series A investment into Shoreline. The company has programs involving CAR-NK cell engagers and induced pluripotent stem cells-derived macrophage-specific CARs.

Fibrogen licensing multiple preclinical assets from Hifibio for $1.1B+

Just days after Hifibio Therapeutics Inc. closed a $75 million series D financing, Fibrogen Inc. has agreed to pay the antibody specialist $25 million up front and as much as $1.1 billion in milestones for rights to multiple preclinical programs for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The deal includes exclusive rights to Galectin-9 programs, in which the lead asset is expected to enter clinical development in the first quarter of 2023, and options to license all assets in Hifibio's CXCR5 and CCR8 programs.

U.S. to invest $3.2B in COVID-19 antivirals R&D, manufacturing

A multi-faceted U.S. government investment in the development and manufacture of new antivirals that prevent serious COVID-19 illness and death will total $3.2 billion, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday. The plan, called the Antiviral Program for Pandemics, will provide $300 million for research and lab support, nearly $1 billion for preclinical and clinical evaluation, and nearly $700 million for development and manufacturing through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

SCOTUS ruling keeps biosimilar path on firm ground

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 7-2 opinion dismissing a challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), removed a threat to the future of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) and the biosimilars pathway it created. In challenging the ACA’s minimum essential coverage provision, Texas and several other states had argued that since the 2010 law, which included the BPCIA, lacked a severability clause, the entire act would fall if that one provision were found to be unconstitutional. But the court’s June 17 majority opinion didn’t address the constitutional issue, saying instead that the states lacked standing to bring the suit because they hadn’t shown “a past or future injury fairly traceable” to the enforcement of the challenged provision.

Curevac drops on disappointing interim data for COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON – Curevac NV blamed the high number of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants after its COVID-19 vaccine failed to meet the primary endpoint in the interim analysis of the phase IIb/III trial. The vaccine, Cvncov, was only 47% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in the 40,000-person study. Curevac said at least 13 different variants were circulating in the 10 countries in Europe and Latin America where the trial took place. Curevac shares on Nasdaq fell 46% to $50.85 in after-hours trading when the news was announced on June 16.

Amid Aduhelm uproar, Biogen CEO speaks on corporate responsibility

As controversy swirls around Biogen Inc.’s approval and pricing of its new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab), CEO Michel Vounatsos spoke at the Biotechnology Industry Organization meeting in a keynote interview titled “Breaking barriers to corporate responsibility.” The FDA clearance of Aduhelm – despite a recommendation against doing so from the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee – led to the resignation of several of the panel’s 11 members. Aduhelm’s $56,000-per-year price is almost three to five times higher than the $10,000 to $20,000 many analysts expected, and well above the cost-effectiveness range recommended by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.

A short-sighted solution? Lenz Therapeutics launches with $47M for presbyopia drug

Lenz Therapeutics Inc. emerged from stealth mode with $47 million in series A financing to fund its mission to bring a drug therapy to bear on short-sightedness, a problem that affects much of humanity, at one point or another. The San Diego-based company is repurposing aceclidine, a small-molecule acetylcholinesterase receptor agonist that has decades of use in Europe as a glaucoma treatment. It was first synthesized in Russia as far back as 1960 and its use in glaucoma spread from there to other countries in Europe. It never crossed the Atlantic, however, so it has new chemical entity status in the U.S.

Tylenol could find role in gene therapy

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have turned acetaminophen's toxicity into an asset, using it to select genetically modified hepatocytes in vivo. In animal experiments, the team was able to achieve therapeutic levels of both factor IX, whose absence leads to hemophilia, and phenylalanine hydroxylase, the enzyme that is absent in phenylketonuria. The work, which was published in Science Translational Medicine, could solve a key stumbling block for gene therapy in children – the dilution of the therapeutic gene as organs grow.

Artios heads to the clinic with first ever POLQ inhibitor trial

Artios Pharma Ltd. plans to begin the first clinical trials of a POLQ inhibitor class cancer drug later this year. There are a handful of companies working on POLQ inhibitor drugs, the name of the gene that encodes the enzyme DNA polymerase theta, but it looks like Artios has taken a head start following the publication of the supportive study in Nature Communications.

Kahr Medical raises $46.5M for multifunctional immunotherapeutic pipeline

Kahr Medical Ltd.’s $46.5 million financing provides runway to advance its multifunctional immunotherapeutic pipeline. The proceeds will be used to for clinical development of its lead asset, DSP-107, a first-in-class CD47x41BB targeting fusion protein to treat solid tumors and blood cancers through multiple phase I/II studies.

Mcurex joins race to develop first South Korean mRNA vaccine with Samyang

Mcurex Therapeutics Inc. will work with Samyang Holdings Corp. to develop an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, advancing its bid to become the first Korean company to do so. Under a new agreement, Samyang will provide its drug delivery system, which is based on bioabsorbable polymer technology that protects nucleic acids such as mRNA that are susceptible to degradation by certain enzymes. In turn, Mcurex, the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics arm of South Korea’s Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc., will be responsible for developing the actual vaccine.

Also in the news

Acelrx, Aerie, Agenus, Amasa, Amneal, Anji, Appili, Applied, Argenx, Beigene, Biogen, Blueprint, Braxia, C4, Cannabics, Circle, Curevac, Cyclo, Cytoreason, Eagle, Harbour, Immunoprecise, Innocare, Kancera, KBI, Lineage, Lyell, Midatech, Morphosys, MSD, Mustang, Mydecine, Nference, Novamind, Novan, Novartis, Onconano, Onconova, Panther, Perlara, Pfizer, Phasebio, Pinteon, Praedicare, Psyence, Qpex, Rancho Santa Fe, Redx, Revive, Sanofi, Satsuma, Sirnaomics, Surrozen, Synlogic, Takeda, Targovax, Tarsus, Tiziana, Turning Point, Veralox, Verve, Viking, Vivan, Xilio