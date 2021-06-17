BioWorld - Thursday, June 17, 2021
Fibrogen licensing multiple preclinical assets from Hifibio for $1.1B+

June 17, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
Just days after Hifibio Therapeutics Inc. closed a $75 million series D financing, Fibrogen Inc. has agreed to pay the antibody specialist $25 million up front and as much as $1.1 billion in milestones for rights to multiple preclinical programs for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The deal includes exclusive rights to Galectin-9 programs, in which the lead asset is expected to enter clinical development in the first quarter of 2023, and options to license all assets in Hifibio's CXCR5 and CCR8 programs.
