BioWorld - Thursday, June 17, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Brain Scientific heads into merger with Piezo Motion

June 17, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Brain Scientific Inc. plans to acquire Piezo Motion Corp. in an all-stock transaction expected to close in July 2021. The deal depends in part on the successful closing of a $5 million funding round. At closing, Brain Scientific will acquire 100% of Piezo’s outstanding shares along with its assets and liabilities. Piezo Motion’s shareholders will receive the number of shares of Brain Scientific’s common stock equal to 100% of its issued and outstanding shares immediately prior to closing on a fully diluted, as converted basis.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Neurology/Psychiatric Diagnostics Artificial intelligence Digital health