ACLA, MedPAC at loggerheads over rate reset for Medicare clinical lab fee schedule

The June report to Congress by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) encodes several suggestions as to how rates would be determined under the Medicare clinical lab fee schedule (CLFS), such as the use of competitive bidding for laboratory tests. That and other policy concepts earned a quick reply by the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), which said that bidding and other concepts either repeat the mistakes of recent history or fail to account for the prospect that these mechanisms could impose artificially low rates for tests and ultimately hamper patient access.