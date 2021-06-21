Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics plc sealed a deal to advance ARO-XDH, a previously undisclosed discovery-stage RNAi candidate for uncontrolled gout that targets xanthine dehydrogenase (XDH), the main source of serum uric acid. Pasadena, Calif.-based Arrowhead will conduct all activities through preclinical work. Horizon, of Dublin, gets a worldwide exclusive license, and will handle clinical development and commercialization. Arrowhead stands to collect $40 million up front and could bank as much as $660 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus royalties in the low- to midteens.

Vir, GSK and Cumberland log progress on COVID-19 therapies

Shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) each tilted higher Monday as both delivered positive updates on their COVID-19 programs. Vir and its partner, Glaxosmithkline plc, shared final clinical data confirming the efficacy of their monoclonal antibody therapy, sotrovimab, following an FDA emergency use authorization for the therapy last month. Cumberland announced five case studies in which its antibiotic, Vibativ (telavancin), successfully treated hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia in COVID-19 patients.

Immutep announces AU$60M capital raise to advance LAG-3 therapy to registration trials

PERTH, Australia – Immutep Ltd. announced a AU$60 million (US$45.1 million) capital raise via two tranches to progress two clinical programs of its lead immunotherapy, eftilagimod alpha, to registration studies. Sydney-based Immutep’s eftilagimod (IMP-321, efti) is in 14 clinical trials, four of which are in phase II trials. The company is gearing up to advance its head and neck squamous cell carcinoma trial (TACTI-003), which is partnered with Merck & Co. Inc., and its metastatic breast cancer combination study with paclitaxel to registration trials, Immutep CEO Marc Voigt told BioWorld.

U.S. Supreme Court hands PTO director the authority to review patent board determinations

In a split decision delivered June 21, the U.S. Supreme Court resolved the dilemma created by the constitutional non-reviewability of decisions rendered by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The Supreme Court’s solution is to make those PTAB decisions reviewable by the director of the Patent and Trademark Office, although the PTO director’s discretion regarding which PTAB cases should be reviewed may itself prove highly controversial in the months and years to come.

Supreme Court says no to fish oil appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up Amarin Corp. plc’s appeal of a September Federal Circuit decision that opened the door for generics of the company’s fish oil-derived cardiovascular drug Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) to enter the U.S. market. The June 21 news sent Amarin shares (NASDAQ:AMRN) on an instant downhill slide. After a premarket high of $5.11, Amarin slid to $4.38 within just a few hours of the court issuing its orders list showing that it had denied cert in Amarin v. Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Tarsus eyes FDA filing on positive phase II/III trial in Demodex blepharitis

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced results from a pivotal trial of its therapy for Demodex blepharitis, which could lead to an FDA filing to treat the common eye disease for which there are no FDA-approved medications. Results come from the phase IIb/III Saturn-1 study, the first of two clinical trials for the disease caused by infestation of Demodex mites, the most common parasite found on humans that live on the skin of the face and eyelids. The company’s therapy is TP-03, a reformulation of lotilaner that is widely used to treat parasites in animals and has largely eliminated mange, the canine form of Demodex infestation.

Jacobio receives $20M from Abbvie to advance SHP2 combo trials

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co. Ltd. has received a milestone payment of $20 million from Abbvie Inc. for dosing the first two patients in the U.S. for a global phase I/IIa study of SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 in combination with PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab and MEK inhibitor binimetinib, taking another step forward in the global SHP2 race. With $20 million added to its war chest, Jacobio will look to support the global clinical development of JAB-3312 and carry out more combination trials. This year, the company is set to start a trial to combine a SHP2 inhibitor with its KRAS G12C inhibitor, JAB-21822.

Also in the news

