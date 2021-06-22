While biopharma deals are very much in line with the early pandemic months of 2020, mergers and acquisitions are telling a different story – one in which values are down by 76%. As of June 22, BioWorld has recorded 956 deals, including licensings, collaborations and joint ventures, valued at $80.2 billion in 2021, as well as 59 completed M&As worth $29.1 billion. Of the deals completed so far this year, about 12% are focused on COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines, compared with 21% during the same timeframe in 2020.

Blackstone puts up $250M for new CAR T effort with Intellia, Cellex

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. said Blackstone pledged $250 million in a partnership to launch an autologous and allogeneic universal CAR T cell therapy company that will meld Intellia’s allogeneic cell platform and CRISPR cell engineering with expertise from CAR T specialist Gemoab GmbH, a subsidiary of Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH. Along with switchable universal CAR T technology developed by Gemoab, Cellex brings to the table manufacturing expertise. Intellia CEO John Leonard called Cellex a “leading source of manufactured, engineered cells with demonstrated success. They’re truly experts at what they do.” Equity in the new firm will be divided equally three ways, and much of the work will take place in Dresden, Germany. Separately, Intellia reached an agreement whereby Cellex will “help source products for our own ex vivo pipeline as we move forward,” Leonard said.

Uniqure advances toward BLA for hemophilia B program, acquires Corlieve for epilepsy program

Gene therapy specialist Uniqure N.V. said Tuesday that, following new 52-week data that increased its confidence in the potential of its investigational hemophilia B therapy, etranacogene dezaparvovec, it plans to submit a BLA for the program with partner CSL Behring LLC in first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile Uniqure has moved to acquire Corlieve Therapeutics SAS and its lead program to treat temporal lobe epilepsy, the most common form of focal epilepsy. The acquisition, worth up to €250 million (US$297.3 million) for Corlieve, includes €46.3 million cash up front.

FDA to ODAC: Is data there yet for retifanlimab approval?

With the July 25 PDUFA priority review date looming for Incyte Corp.’s retifanlimab as a treatment for advanced or metastatic anal canal cancer, the FDA has one voting question for its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC): Should it hold off on its approval decision until more data is in from a phase III study? Also at the June 24 adcom meeting, ODAC will be asked to discuss whether the magnitude of effect the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody had on overall response rate, and the duration of that response, is “clinically meaningful and reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit in patients,” according to the FDA briefing documents for the meeting.

Viiv partners with Halozyme in potential $740M long-acting HIV drug partnership

Viiv Healthcare Group has continued its quest for patient-friendly long-acting HIV drugs, signing a potential $740 million deal with Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. to develop injections that could be dosed more than six months apart. Viiv has been working on ways to make antiviral drugs easier for patients to take as it fights for market share with rivals led by Gilead Sciences Inc.

