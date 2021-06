Same as it ever was: FDA docs reaffirm how Aduhelm got here

More than two weeks after the FDA gave its go-ahead to Biogen Inc.’s Aduhelm (aducanumab), controversy still rages over the accelerated approval as well as the price for the anti-amyloid beta monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Embattled U.S. regulators made the uncommon move of releasing documents – with more due to be made public later – that show the internal deliberations that led to Aduhelm’s clearance.