How Abata new strategy in non-relapsing MS? Third Rock leads $95M series A

CEO Samantha Singer said Abata Therapeutics Inc. “spent a considerable amount of time finding the right indication” for its approach, which deploys autologous regulatory T cells (Tregs) made to express T-cell receptors (TCRs). That disease is progressive, non-relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). “We’re going to be able to succeed with these patients where other options have failed,” she told BioWorld.