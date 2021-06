New AI-driven, 3D-designed, customized pessary may be a better fit

TORONTO – Femtherapeutics Inc. is combining artificial intelligence-driven machine learning and 3D design to manufacture a device for relieving urinary incontinence and discomfort in women suffering pelvic organ prolapse. The custom-made pessary is intended to support vaginal tissues displaced because of the condition, replacing conventional pessaries that company officials said can result in irritation and penetrate soft tissues causing bleeding.