Vida Ventures, the venture capital firm co-founded by CAR T pioneer Arie Belldegrun, has closed an oversubscribed $825 million fund, bringing the total amount of assets under management to more than $1.7 billion. Founded in 2017, the company said Vida III will build on the success of its first two funds and continue its investment philosophy of identifying companies that have strong development plans.

Lilly lands FDA breakthrough status for AD entrant donanemab

New FDA breakthrough therapy status for Eli Lilly and Co.'s donanemab, an investigational therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD), puts the company firmly on track to seek accelerated approval later this year. Shares (NYSE:LLY) rose 7% by midday as the new development made clear Lilly can seek the regulator's blessing with data from its already-completed phase II TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study. In that trial, donanemab's ability to trigger amyloid plaque reductions vs. placebo appeared similar to those behind the FDA's recent and controversial accelerated approval of competing AD therapy, Aduhelm (aducanumab, Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd.), though Lilly's data are drawn from fewer patients.

Adcom continues FDA reassessment of single-arm cancer trials

The June 24 meeting of the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on Incyte Corp. Inc.’s retifanlimab is becoming a proactive sequel to the committee’s April meetings on checkpoint inhibitors that had received accelerated approval but then failed to confirm clinical benefit. Many of those approvals were based on small single-arm trials with low response rates. While single-arm trials have a role in cancer, the FDA has come to a point where it must question if it has become over-reliant on them, FDA reviewer May Tun Saung told the committee. Richard Pazdur, the acting director of the FDA’s Office of Oncologic Diseases, agreed, expressing “profound concerns” about continuing to grant accelerated approval based on such trials. “We really have to reassess this. . . . There is no reason people cannot do randomized studies to get their drugs approved,” he added. Incyte is seeking accelerated approval for retifanlimab, a PD-1 inhibitor, as a second-line treatment for advanced or metastatic anal cancer, based on an open-label, single-arm, 94-patient phase II trial with a 14% overall response rate.

Details few as Arcus interim peek finds TIGIT bid promising in NSCLC phase II

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) were trading midday at $26.62, up $3.22, or 13%, on news from the first interim analysis of the three-arm randomized phase II ARC-7 study. Both arms with TIGIT binder domvanalimab-based combinations showed what Arcus characterized as “encouraging” clinical activity in terms of overall response rate when given as first-line treatment to patients with metastatic, PD-L1≥50% non-small-cell lung cancer, though specifics were not provided. The monotherapy arm with PD-1-targeting zimberelimab turned up activity similar to marketed anti-PD-1 antibodies studied by other companies in the same setting, Arcus noted, and researchers have found no unexpected safety signals so far. All three arms of the ARC-7 trial, as well as the ongoing ARC-10 phase III registrational study, will continue to enroll as planned. ARC-7 data will be submitted later this year for presentation at a medical conference. Hayward, Calif.-based Arcus’ partner, Gilead Sciences Inc., holds an option of co-develop and co-commercialize domvanalimab and is expected to make a decision later than could be worth $275 million to Arcus.

Understanding Long COVID will be part of next stage of pandemic

LONDON – New data from a randomized community study involving more than half a million people has shown that of 92,116 who had symptomatic COVID-19, 38% were still reporting symptoms 12 weeks later. Overall, 5.8% of the whole study population had one or more symptoms following COVID-19 that persisted for 12 weeks or more. That would translate to 2 million-plus affected people for the population of England as a whole. As vaccine rollouts reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths, the COVID-19 focus is switching to persistent symptoms and trying to understand the underlying biology and the burden likely to be placed on health care systems in the future.

Starpharma halts sales of COVID-19 antiviral spray Viraleze in the U.K. following MHRA rebuke

PERTH, Australia – Starpharma Holdings Ltd. is pausing sales of its antiviral nasal spray, Viraleze (SPL-7013), in the U.K. after its retail partner, Lloydspharmacy, received a letter from the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) related to promotional claims made about the antiviral with respect to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.

Medigen EV71 vaccine shows 100% efficacy in phase III trial

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. released results from a phase III trial of its enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine that showed efficacy of 100% against a virus that causes hand, foot and mouth disease and continues to emerge on a regular basis across Asia.

Poxel and Sumitomo Dainippon wins Japan approval for new type 2 diabetes drug

Poxel SA and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. said their first-in-class drug, Twymeeg (imeglimin hydrochloride), won its first approval in Japan, where it could change the treatment regimen for type 2 diabetes.

Health Canada pitches one regulatory framework for clinical trials

TORONTO - Health Canada has proposed a single regulatory framework for medical device and drug clinical trials after broad industry consultation and a hard line drawn by the COVID-19 pandemic for a more streamlined system. Health Canada noted “greater flexibilities” ensued as a result of temporary interim orders for clinical trials during the pandemic, but that these were limited to drugs and devices intended for the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation or prevention of COVID-19. “Multiple authorizations with different review target times can lead to delays in opening the trial, reducing the timeliness of Canadians' access to potentially beneficial health products,” Health Canada noted in its consultation paper. “A single authorization pathway would help to address these concerns and would be accompanied by further aligning certain regulatory requirements across product lines, where appropriate.”

Also in the news

4D Molecular, Abbvie, Acumen, Aeglea, Aerami, Aerovate, AGTC, Alnylam, Alpine Immune, Aquestive, Aravive, Arcus, Arya, Betterlife, Biogen, Bio-Techne, Biovie, Brickell, Bristol Myers Squibb, Carmot, Catamaran, Cobra, Ectin, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Eqrx, Exscientia, Follicum, Foundation, Fulcrum, Gilead, Gliknik, Huyabio, IGC, In3bio, Karyopharm, Kura, Levena, Lyndra, Macrophage, Merck, Monte Rosa, Mydecine, Mylan, Novartis, Noveome, Perlara, Phoenix, Pieris, Portage, Prothena, PTC, Roche, Rubius, Santen, Sellas, Sirnaomics, Sorrento, Takara, Tikun, Triastek, Vectivbio, Vifor, Viking, Vivan, Zenith