Neutigers to study use of wearables and AI to improve sickle cell outcomes

Princeton University spinout Neutigers Inc. is launching a study to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and everyday wearables to flag early symptoms of sickle cell anemia vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) before they get worse and land patients in the hospital. The aim is to reduce deaths and facilitate interventions to address the entire continuum of care for patients with the inherited red blood cell disorder, Adel Laoui, founder and CEO, told BioWorld.