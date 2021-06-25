DUBLIN – In a busy week at the EMA, its Committee on Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) nodded through eight marketing applications at its June meeting. The haul included a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy, three antibodies, including a biosimilar, and two new small-molecule drugs, as well as two generics.

Graphite, Elevation, GH Research continue 2021's IPO rush

Building momentum for a rush of IPOs this year, already on pace to beat 2020's record number, new offerings from Graphite Bio Inc., Elevation Oncology Inc. and GH Research plc raised nearly $500 million altogether on Thursday. Nearly half the total went to gene editing specialist Graphite Bio Inc., shares (NASDAQ:GRPH) of which rose 30.4% by midday to $22.17 after initially pricing at $17 each on June 24. Gross proceeds to Graphite were expected to be $238 million, while GH Research expected to bring in about $160 million for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, and Elevation expected to bring in $100 million to support its efforts in precision cancer care.

FSHD in spotlight as Fulcrum unveils mixed but promising phase IIb results

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s data with losmapimod in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) brought renewed attention to the challenging space. The company rolled out phase IIb findings from a study called ReDUX4, which showed that the oral p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitor gained solid benefits on structural, functional, and patient-reported outcome measures, but missed its primary biomarker endpoint: changes in DUX4-driven gene expression. The Cambridge, Mass.-based firm will meet with the FDA in the second half of this year to discuss the potential path forward in FSHD, characterized by muscle weakness and wasting in the face and upper body. Other firms that have striven to develop treatments FSHD include Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Atyr Pharma Inc. Fulcrum’s results were discussed at the FSHD Society’s annual FSHD International Research Congress, held virtually.

Boehringer chases rival Merck KGaA with research into IAP cancer drugs

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH has begun a three-year collaboration with researchers at Australia’s WEHI, looking into a potentially powerful approach to targeted protein degradation (TPD) also being studied by its German rival Merck KGaA. TPD has been gaining traction in recent years and is based on the concept of marking misfolded proteins that could cause cancer or other diseases for destruction, using a cell’s machinery for clearing out garbage.

Australia phases out Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine, turning to Pfizer, Moderna for rollout

PERTH, Australia – Australia will be phasing out the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine by October and will rely on Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE and Moderna Inc. vaccines to ramp up lagging vaccination rates. Although Australia has done an exceptional job at containing COVID-19, the management of the vaccine rollout has been dismal.

Nonprofit deals and grants decline, though pandemic efforts remain front and center

While the number of biopharma’s nonprofit deals and grants, as well as their values, have dropped by more than 20% compared with last year, almost 71% of the combined funds are targeting COVID-19 therapeutics, vaccines, and other pandemic efforts. This is a rise over 2020 in which 65.4% of the nonprofit deal and grant values were related to work focused on the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

China and Indonesia to collaborate on pharma regulatory matters

A new regulatory agreement could give Indonesia greater access to newer drugs and Chinese companies greater market share in Southeast Asia’s largest market. Under a new memorandum of understanding, China’s National Medical Products Administration will work with Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority to develop closer regulatory cooperation in the areas of pharmaceutical products and cosmetics.

U.S. House committee adds 8% to FDA budget authority for FY 2022

The U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee for the FDA passed an appropriations bill for the agency that would add $257 million to the agency’s budget authority for fiscal year 2022, an increase of 8% over the currently enacted level. The Alliance for a Stronger FDA said that it will work to ensure the Senate comes up with similar numbers, characterizing the push to fully fund the agency as “a multiyear marathon, not a sprint.”

