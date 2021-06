Australian researchers outsmart 3D printers by printing biomaterials in empty space

PERTH, Australia – Researchers at RMIT University and St. Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne have flipped traditional 3D printing to create more intricate biomedical structures, advancing new technologies for regrowing bones and tissue. Instead of making the bioscaffolds directly, the team 3D printed molds with intricately patterned cavities and then filled them with biocompatible materials, before dissolving the molds away.