Graphite, Elevation, GH Research continue 2021 IPO rush

Maintaining momentum for a rush of 2021 IPOs already on pace to beat 2020's record number, new offerings from Graphite Bio Inc., GH Research plc and Elevation Oncology Inc. raised nearly $500 million altogether on Friday. While shares of the first two fared well, climbing in their debuts, Elevation's shares (NASDAQ:ELEV) fell from $16 debut to $11.44 at the close, a 28.5% decline.