House committee adds 8% to FDA budget authority for FY 2022

The U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee passed an appropriations bill for the FDA that would add $257 million to the agency’s budget authority for fiscal year 2022, an increase of 8% over the currently enacted level. The Alliance for a Stronger FDA said in a June 25 statement that it will work to ensure the Senate comes up with similar numbers, characterizing the push to fully fund the agency as “a multi-year marathon, not a sprint.”