House, Senate resurrect legislation for FDA regulation of LDTs

The U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives have reintroduced the Verifying Leading-edge IVCT Development (VALID) Act, a bill that would authorize the FDA to regulate lab-developed tests (LDT). The question of the agency’s statutory authority to regulate LDTs is part of a long-running debate, but the immediate question is whether Congress will see fit to deal with the question this year rather than wait until 2022, when the next device user fee will require legislative authorization.