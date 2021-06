U.S. lacks cyber oversight of hospitals’ networked medical devices

As cyberattacks on U.S. hospitals continue to increase with health care’s growing reliance on technology, a new report from the U.S. Office of Inspector General (OIG) has flagged Medicare’s requirements for being silent on the cybersecurity of networked medical devices. The OIG’s study found hospitals are not required to identify networked device cybersecurity in their emergency preparedness risk assessments, and as a result, they don’t include this information “very often.”