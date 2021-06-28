A new study from researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine In St. Louis demonstrated evidence of a long-lasting immune response from the Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Almost four months following the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine, the study noted, immune cells were still being generated against SARS-CoV-2. The immune cells originate in the germinal centers of lymph nodes. High levels of neutralizing antibodies were also generated, the study added, including against the South Africa Beta variant. There were also stronger antibody responses in those recovered from COVID-19 when compared to participants who had not been infected.

Intellia scores with CRISPR/Cas9 phase I effort in TTR amyloidosis

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) were trading midday at $126.71, up $37.88, or 42% on phase I interim data from its study with lead in vivo genome editing candidate, NTLA-2001, partnered with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and in development as a single-dose therapy for transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis with neuropathy. NTLA-2001 is the first CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy candidate to be administered systemically by way of intravenous infusion for editing of a gene in a targeted human tissue. The interim findings cover six patients across two single ascending-dose cohorts of the study, underway in the U.K. and New Zealand. Treatment with NTLA-2001 led to dose-dependent reductions in serum TTR, with mean reductions of 52% among the three patients in the 0.1-mg/kg dose group, and 87% among the three patients in the 0.3-mg/kg dose group, including one patient with a 96% reduction. Standard of care, which needs chronic treatment, typically yields TTR knockdowns of about 80%.

Cyclopharm hit with FDA CRL for Technegas for pulmonary embolisms

PERTH, Australia – Cyclopharm Ltd. said it received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA for its Technegas NDA for pulmonary embolisms. The CRL relates to better defining and validating production and delivery of the Technegas particle and other aspects of crucible manufacturing and dosimetry that need to be addressed before the NDA can be approved. Cyclopharm’s shares (ASX:CYC) plummeted 36.5% on the news, closing at AU$1.74 (US$1.31) June 28.

Polyphor on the edge after phase III balixafortide study misses goal

Swiss biotech Polyphor AG is facing an uncertain future after a pivotal phase III study of the company’s balixafortide in HER2-negative breast cancer showed the drug did not improve response rates compared with standard therapy alone. Polyphor raised $165 million in an IPO in 2018 on the strength of its two phase III drug programs: balixafortide and the antibiotic murepavadin. Both have fallen by the wayside, with latest primary analysis results showing standard care outperformed balixafortide, while serious safety problems forced Polyphor back to the drawing board with an inhaled version of murepavadin.

Italfarmaco unbowed after phase II muscular dystrophy miss for HDAC inhibitor

Top-line data from a phase II trial of Italfarmaco Group's givinostat in men with Becker muscular dystrophy found it failed to affect a significant change in total muscle fibrosis vs. placebo, the study's primary endpoint. However, signs the histone deacetylase inhibitor slowed disease progression still support further development, said Paolo Bettica, the company's chief medical officer. Based on the results, the company plans to meet with U.S. and EU regulators to discuss next steps, it said. Preliminary results of a phase III trial of givinostat in Duchenne muscular dystrophy are expected in the second quarter of 2022.

Genome-edited stem cells can make immune-evading transplants

Multiple companies are pursuing CD47-blockade as a tumor immunotherapy approach. Sana Biotechnology too, is interested in the therapeutic potential of CD47 – but from a very different angle. By overexpressing CD47 on stem cells, researchers at Sana want to make transplanted cells invisible to the immune system. Sonja Schrepfer gave an overview of the company’s approach at the 2021 annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell research. Schrepfer is head of the Hypoimmune Platform at Sana, and adjunct faculty at the University of California at San Francisco. At the plenary on Cellular Therapy and Tissue Engineering, Schrepfer described a way to achieve the goal of generating hypoimmune iPSCs that can in principle be used to generate any cell type “and provide off-the-shelf therapies with no need of immunosuppression for anyone, anytime and anywhere.”

Next up for Aduhelm: Another congressional investigation

The FDA’s recent release of documents related to its accelerated approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab) did little to reduce the controversy surrounding that decision and the U.S. pricing of Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer’s drug. A few days after the documents were released, the leadership of the House Oversight Committee and Energy and Commerce Committee launched an investigation. “Our committees will be investigating this matter so Congress and the American people can better understand why this drug was approved, how Biogen set its price and what impact this will have on research for future Alzheimer’s treatments and federal health care programs,” Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) said.

J&J settles with New York ahead of opioid trial

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and its U.S.-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. bowed out of an opioid trial set for June 28 in New York by reaching a last-minute settlement with the state. Under the June 26 agreement, J&J admits no liability nor wrongdoing but it committed to give New York up to $263 million to address opioid-related issues in the state, plus attorney fees and costs. The actual dollar amount is the pro-rated share New York would have received under a broader $5 billion J&J agreement for the resolution of all opioid lawsuits and claims against the company by states, cities, counties and tribal governments.

Also in the news

