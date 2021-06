Italfarmaco unbowed after phase II muscular dystrophy miss for HDAC inhibitor

Top-line data from a phase II trial of Italfarmaco SpA's givinostat in men with Becker muscular dystrophy found it failed to affect a significant change in total muscle fibrosis vs. placebo, the study's primary endpoint. But whether the outcome reflected a shortcoming of the drug or a function of the rare condition's clinical profile remained uncertain, with the company placing its bets on the latter.