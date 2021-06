New early adoption scheme launched in France for innovative medical devices

PARIS – In France, the Haute Autorité de Santé, or National Health Authority (HAS), recently reported the entry into force of a new plan for "temporary" adoption under social security for innovative medical devices. The aim is to speed up access to the French insurance reimbursement market for medical technology addressing unmet or poorly met clinical needs in the context of serious or rare conditions, or which help disability in France.