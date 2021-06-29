Registry studies still seen as little more than helpful to randomized, controlled trials

While stakeholders have concerns about the costs of registries for medical devices, they are still generally seen as less expensive and simpler to administer than randomized, controlled clinical trials (RCTs). A new journal article compares the quality of the data from a registry and the data generated by a clinical trial, and despite an interest in ascertaining whether registry data provided similar data quality, the authors concluded that registry data is still more useful as a means of supporting, rather than supplanting, the RCT.