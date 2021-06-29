CMR Surgical continues record-breaking pace with $600M series D funding

LONDON – CMR Surgical Ltd. has once again broken the record for a private financing round by a European med-tech company, raising $600 million in a series D funding round. That follows on from two other record-breaking rounds, in which the Cambridge, U.K.-based CMR raised $240 million in a series C in September 2019 and $100 million in the series B round that closed in May 2018. These earlier rounds enabled CMR to complete development and install the first commercial versions of its Versius surgical robots. Now the series D will push the company through to profitability, the company said.