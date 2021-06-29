Mediwound Ltd. is seeing a big chunk of its market share dissolve in midday trading after the company said it had received a complete response letter from the FDA. The Yavne, Israel-based company said the FDA had completed reviewing the BLA for Nexobrid for treating severe thermal burns but noted there were CMC issues that required additional information. Mediwound reported FDA acceptance of the BLA in September along with a June 28 PDUFA date. The company said at the time that the agency was not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application. At midday, however, company shares (NASDAQ:MDWD) were sagging 27%.

Sanofi to invest billions in mRNA vaccine research center

Sanofi SA is to invest around €400 million (US$477 million) annually into a vaccines mRNA Center of Excellence, as the company plays catch-up with upstart biotechs Biontech SE and Moderna Inc. Despite its high-profile Sanofi Pasteur vaccines unit, the French pharma was left behind in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines after the two biotechs got their mRNA shots through trials and approved by regulators in record-breaking time.

Phase II kidney data touted by Diamedica but leave Wall Street cool

Diamedica Therapeutics Inc. disclosed interim results from the phase II Redux trial with DM-199 in chronic kidney disease (CKD). The study is focusing in three cohorts on populations with rare or high unmet needs: African Americans, non-diabetic and hypertensive; patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN); and those with diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Findings back the biological activity and safety of the compound, the company said, with early data showing a statistically and clinically significant reduction in the urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio – an important measure for predicting the advance of CKD – in IgAN as well as hypertensive African Americans. In DKD, investors apparently wanted more from the compound, which consists of recombinant human tissue kallikrein 1. Minneapolis-based Diamedica’s shares (NASDAQ:DMAC) were trading midday at $4.84, down $2.33, or 32%.

Underwhelmed by lead cancer vaccine, Sensei moves to reprioritize, refocus

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASADQ:SNSE) fell 16.6% by midday after an announcement by President and CEO John Celebi that the antigen display technology used in its initial lead candidate, SNS-301, "is suboptimal for use in an active cancer vaccine." Work on a next-generation vaccine, SNS-401-NG, and the monoclonal antibody SNS-VISTA will now take precedence in a portfolio reprioritization, the company said. The Boston-based company, which raised $152.6 million in a February IPO, has seen shares slide substantially since their $19 debut. On June 29, it said its cash runway extends into the first half of 2024.

Newco news: Currus Biologics launches with AU$10M series A to tackle CAR T combo in solid tumors

PERTH, Australia – Startup Currus Biologics Pty Ltd. has launched with a AU$10 million (US$7.5 million) series A round with the mission of improving the success of CAR T-cell therapies against solid tumors such as breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancers. Led by Brandon Capital-managed Medical Research Commercialisation Fund (MRCF) and Uniseed, the investment is the first investor-led spinout from the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center in Melbourne.

COVID-19 therapies advance in EU, not so much a U.S. priority

As a first step in developing a broader portfolio of COVID-19 therapies, the European Commission identified five promising candidates June 29, including four monoclonal antibodies under rolling review at the EMA and an immunosuppressant that could have its marketing authorization extended to include the treatment of COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers and the biopharma industry are telling Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra that now is not the time to deprioritize support for COVID-19 therapies. Responding to HHS’ action last month that suspended that prioritization, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization said, “It is still premature to deprioritize advanced research and development . . . and procurement of therapeutics for COVID-19.”

FDA approvals drop as regulatory activity continues to climb

While regulatory data in 2021 is up by 19% over last year, the 90 approvals by the U.S. FDA through late June is a decline of 17% over the same period in 2020, although the agency gave its blessing to the highest number of new molecular entities (NMEs) within the last several years. BioWorld tracked 204 regulatory items of news in May and another 206 so far in June, bringing the year total to 1,307, compared with 1,098 by this point in 2020. The 17 FDA approvals in May are up from 14 in April, but the total approvals for this year, 90, is also a 13% drop from 2019. So far, 2021 has recorded approvals for 25 NMEs, the highest six-month total for at least the last six years.

