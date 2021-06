Cyclopharm hit with FDA CRL for Technegas for pulmonary embolisms

PERTH, Australia – Cyclopharm Ltd. said it received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA for its Technegas NDA for pulmonary embolisms. The CRL relates to better defining and validating production and delivery of the Technegas particle and other aspects of crucible manufacturing and dosimetry that need to be addressed before the NDA can be approved.