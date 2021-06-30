Medtronic launches app-based study on atrial fibrillation

Medtronic plc kicked off an app-based research study to improve understanding of atrial fibrillation (AF) disease burden and its impact on patient outcomes, quality of life and health care utilization. The first patients in the DEFINE AFib study were enrolled at Duke University Medical Center and the Florida Electrophysiology Associates in Atlantis, Fla. “When it comes to managing atrial fibrillation, there is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, and the hope is that DEFINE AFib may give us the tools to help personalize AF management based on a patient’s individual health profile and physiology,” said Jonathan Paul Piccini, director of cardiac electrophysiology and associate professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine and chair of the DEFINE AFib Steering Committee. “DEFINE AF will harness the power of digital health to make fundamental discoveries about how we can manage atrial fibrillation better in each and every one of our patients.”