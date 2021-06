Industry recommends CMS extend NTAP eligibility a second year due to lingering pandemic

The Medicare inpatient draft for fiscal 2022 reflects the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on claims data for a large number of devices, including those that received additional reimbursement under the new technology add-on payment (NTAP) program. Device makers are urging CMS to add a second year of extension to those NTAP payments, however, a proposal which if adopted would give the affected device makers additional time to recoup their investments.