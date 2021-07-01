To the moon?

Quartet of biotech SPACs looks to overcome perceived IPO challenges

Silicon Valley-based Social Capital and New York investor Suvretta Capital have priced upsized IPOs for four new special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), each intended to address what founders Chamath Palihapitiya and Kishen Mehta described as "suboptimal" outcomes for biotech IPOs of late. Each blank check company, Biotech SPAC Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I, II, III, and IV, will be funded by a $220 million offering, selling shares at $10 each. They intend to invest in neurology, oncology, immunology, as well as diseases of the heart, kidney, endocrine system and blood.