Obviohealth hauls in $31M in VRO financing trend

It’s a good time to be a virtual research organization, with investors apparently eager to get into the segment. As part of that trend, Obviohealth Inc. reported it raised $31 million in series B financing, following on the heels of 4G Clinical's announcement on Tuesday of a $230 million investment by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a $280 million transaction for Science 37 in May 2021.