Alector Inc. sealed a whopper global deal with Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) to develop and commercialize two clinical-stage, potential first-in-class monoclonal antibodies, AL-001 and AL-101, designed to elevate levels of progranulin (PGRN), a regulator of immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders.

Due to bank $700 million in up-front cash, Alector could collect up to $1.5 billion more in clinical development, regulatory and commercial launch-related milestone payments from GSK, 80% of which are payable before approvals, investors heard this morning during a conference call on the deal. Alector will lead clinical development of AL-001 and AL-101 through phase II proof-of-concept work, after which the two companies will share responsibilities for late-stage experiments with both prospects. Costs of global development will be divided between the pair.

GSK, of London, and Alector will be jointly responsible for commercialization in the U.S. and will share profits and losses, with Alector leading the commercial efforts associated with AL-001 in orphan indications, and GSK spearheading commercialization of the compound in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Outside the U.S., GSK will take on commercialization of AL-001 and AL-101, and Alector in line for tiered royalties. The news pushed shares of South San Francisco-based Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to $38.86, up $16.45, or 73%.

Specifically, AL-001 and AL-101 are designed to hike progranulin levels by blocking the sortilin receptor. Enrollment is underway of a pivotal phase III trial with AL-001 in people at risk for, or with, frontotemporal dementia due (FTD) to a PGRN gene mutation (FTD-GRN). The condition is a fast-progressing and severe form of dementia found most frequently in people under 65 years old at the time of diagnosis. AL-001 is also in a phase II study in symptomatic FTD patients with a mutation in the C9orf72 gene, and is planned to enter phase II development for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the second half of 2021. The other asset in the deal, AL-101, is the subject of a phase Ia trial, and targets more prevalent neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s and AD.

Also in play against FTD-GRN is Prevail Therapeutics Inc., of New York, with hopes for PR-006 as a disease-modifying, single-dose AAV9-based gene therapy delivered by intra-cisterna magna injection. The phase I/II Proclaim trial dosed its first patient in December 2020, the same month that Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. made known its plan to buy Prevail for up to $1.04 billion. The FDA and the European Commission have granted orphan designation to PR-006; U.S. regulators have conferred fast-track status as well.