Alector Inc. sealed a whopper global deal with Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) to develop and commercialize two clinical-stage, potential first-in-class monoclonal antibodies, AL-001 and AL-101, designed to elevate levels of progranulin, a regulator of immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders. Due to bank $700 million in up-front cash, Alector could collect up to $1.5 billion more in clinical development, regulatory and commercial launch-related milestone payments from GSK, 80% of which are payable before approvals, investors heard this morning during a conference call on the deal. Alector will lead clinical development of AL-001 and AL-101 through phase II proof-of-concept work, after which the two companies will share responsibilities for late-stage experiments with both prospects. Costs of global development will be divided between the pair.

European biotech investment drops 46% to $3.4B in Q2

DUBLIN – Investment in European biotechnology slowed dramatically during the second quarter, as the funding frenzy of the first three months of the year gave way to a very solid but a less spectacular performance. Collectively, European firms engaged in drug discovery and development raised $3.358 billion in disclosed transactions during the second quarter, down 46% from the $6.195 billion raised during the first quarter. Unless investment comes to a shuddering halt between now and December, the sector is still on track for a record year. It reached a new high in 2020, with a total raise of $12.682 billion, but it has already clocked up $9.543 billion in the first half of 2021.

Zydus Cadila aims to make history with first DNA COVID-19 vaccine filing

Zydus Cadila Ltd. has applied for emergency use authorization in India for its DNA plasmid COVID-19 vaccine, potentially the first shot of its kind to be approved in humans. The filing for the vaccine called ZyCoV-D will be based on a phase III study showing efficacy of 66.6% for symptomatic disease and 100% efficacy for moderate disease. That is below the 90% efficacy levels seen in the original trials of mRNA vaccines, but the 28,000-patient study was carried out in India, the epicenter of the outbreak of the more infectious Delta variant.

Iterum NDA stalls on 'deficiencies,' casting doubt on July approval odds

An ongoing FDA review of Iterum Therapeutics plc's NDA for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid for uncomplicated urinary tract infections has uncovered "deficiencies that preclude the continuation" of talks on labeling and postmarketing requirements, the company said. The revelation, less than four weeks before the NDA's July 25 PDUFA date, "throws an on-time approval into serious doubt," making Iterum's receipt of a complete response letter "a reasonably likely scenario," H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce wrote. Company shares (NASDAQ:ITRM) fell 34.3% by midday in heavy trading.

Arrowhead hits the brakes on its phase I/II CF study

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it voluntarily paused a phase I/II study of its RNAi candidate for treating cystic fibrosis. The halt was prompted by signals of local lung inflammation found in an ongoing chronic toxicology study in rats. Arrowhead said it paused new screening, enrollment and dosing in the study of ARO-ENaC while it awaits more results not only from the rat study but data from an ongoing chronic primate toxicology study. Once those data are in and reviewed, Javier San Martin, Arrowhead’s chief medical officer, said the company will assess if further clinical investigation is warranted. Pasadena, Calif.-based Arrowhead’s stock (NASDAQ:ARWR) suffered mightily at midday on July 2 as shares were trading 29% lower.

Also in the news

