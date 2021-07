Zydus Cadila aims to make history with first DNA COVID-19 vaccine filing

Zydus Cadila Ltd. has applied for emergency use authorization in India for its DNA plasmid COVID-19 vaccine, potentially the first shot of its kind to be approved in humans. The filing for the vaccine called ZyCoV-D will be based on a phase III study showing efficacy of 66.6% for symptomatic disease and 100% efficacy for moderate disease.