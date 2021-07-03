Iterum NDA stalls on 'deficiencies,' casting doubt on July approval odds

An ongoing FDA review of Iterum Therapeutics plc's NDA for a bilayer tablet containing sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) has uncovered "deficiencies that preclude the continuation" of talks on labeling and postmarketing requirements, the company said. The revelation, less than four weeks before the NDA's July 25 PDUFA date, "throws an on-time approval into serious doubt," making Iterum's receipt of a complete response letter "a reasonably likely scenario," H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce wrote.