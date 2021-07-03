BioWorld - Saturday, July 3, 2021
KT partners with Neurosigma, makes push toward electronic ADHD therapies

July 2, 2021
By Gina Lee
KT Corp. took its first step into the digital therapies space by entering into an agreement with Neurosigma Inc. to develop electronic therapies to treat neurological and neuropsychological disorders, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression and epilepsy. KT will support the design and development of Neurosigma’s next-generation versions of external trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) products that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud capabilities.
