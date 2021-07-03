BioWorld - Saturday, July 3, 2021
Foundationone CDx gets FDA nod for lung cancer drug

July 2, 2021
By Meg Bryant
The FDA has given a green light to Foundation Medicine Inc.’s Foundationone CDx as a companion diagnostic for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s Alunbrig to identify patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval comes as Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp) is launching a companion diagnostic to identify NSCLC patients with the KRAS mutation. NSCLC accounts for about 85% of all lung cancers, with an estimated 1.8 million new cases diagnosed each year worldwide. Of those, 3% to 5% carry the ALK gene mutation, which is often missed with standard testing methods.
