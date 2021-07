NIH: Three rapid antigen tests as good as PCR for COVID-19 screening

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has waded into the controversial question of the respective roles of rapid antigen and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a question that roiled relations between the FDA and public health experts. According to NIH, three rapid antigen tests administered at three-day intervals offer the same level of sensitivity as PCR, a finding that will likely make itself felt in future communicable disease outbreaks.