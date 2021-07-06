The FDA sent Provention Bio Inc. a complete response letter (CRL) regarding its BLA for teplizumab to delay clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals. Provention said the CRL noted a pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic bridging study of healthy volunteers failed to show PK comparability, the study’s primary endpoint. The company added that it expects additional data to be collected from an ongoing phase III clinical trial in newly diagnosed patients in the third quarter of 2021. Once that data is reviewed, Provention said it will determine next steps. The Red Bank, N.J.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:PRVB) had dropped dramatically by midday as shares lost about a quarter of their value.

Jardiance first SGLT2 shows success in HFpEF patients

In a new chapter for the ongoing story of sodium glucose transporter-2 inhibitor (SGLT2) inhibitors, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Eli Lilly and Co.'s Jardiance (empagliflozin) has become the first therapy of the class to significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death or hospitalization vs. placebo for heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Regulatory filings based on result of the phase III study are expected before year end. Not far behind, Astrazeneca plc is expected to post results from a similar test of its SGLT2 inhibitor, Farxiga (dapagliflozin), in HFpEF this year to support a 2022 filing in the indication. Both medicines will face down Novartis AG's Entresto (sacubitril + valsartan), which won FDA approval to treat HFpEF patients in February.

Advaxis, Biosight merging in stock deal; cytarabine prodrug at phase II in AML

Shares of Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) were trading midday at 63 cents, up 16 cents, or 33% on word of the proposed all-stock merger with Biosight Ltd., which will leave the resulting firm with $50 million in cash and plans to prioritize aspacytarabine (BST-236), a prodrug of cytarabine for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes. Designed to release cytarabine inside target cells for reduced systemic exposure, aspacytarabine could lend itself to high doses in medically unfit or older patients who would not otherwise be eligible for the treatment, and enrollment of a phase II study testing the candidate in first-line AML is complete. When the merger closes during the second half of 2021, Advaxis will be renamed Biosight Therapeutics Ltd. and will trade on the Nasdaq market under the ticker BSTX.

SCOTUS to wade into edge of 340B conundrum

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up one piece of the 340B conundrum that’s pitting biopharma against hospitals and catching the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in between. The case the court agreed to hear, the American Hospital Association v. Becerra, focuses on whether HHS has the authority to cut Medicare reimbursement rates to reflect the steep discounts 340B hospitals get on certain prescription drugs. Meanwhile, challenges involving whether drug companies must give the discounts to multiple contract pharmacies are still working their way through the courts.

Sirnaomics closes $105M series E to advance polypeptide nanoparticle-based siRNA therapeutics in multiple cancers

Just five days after raising $105 million in a series E financing round, RNA interference therapeutics specialist Sirnaomics Inc. obtained another IND approval from the FDA for its dual-targeting small interfering RNA (siRNA) inhibitor STP-707 to start a basket study in oncology. Sirnaomics’ CEO Patrick Lu told BioWorld in an exclusive interview that an I.V. administration of STP-707 will be tested to tackle solid cancers that may have metastasized into other potential areas or tissue types in the body.

Compass investigates psychedelic meds with UK institutions

Compass Pathways Ltd. has joined with a U.K. hospital and an academic establishment to research the role of psychedelic medicine in new models of mental health care. George Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder, said the deal had come about after it announced plans to create a similar U.S. center of excellence with the Sheppard Pratt Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics in Baltimore, Md.

FTC continues to increase pressure on life science companies

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a series of moves that promise more scrutiny of companies in the life sciences, such as the more routine use of subpoenas and other compulsory processes during investigations. However, the FTC also announced a broader revamp of the agency’s rulemaking authorities that some critics argue would allow the commission to promulgate rules that are in defiance of standing FTC practice and expose the life science industries to unprecedented enforcement risk.

Is big pharma falling back in love with small molecules?

According to BioWorld data at least 32% of money raised in 2021 by biopharma involves companies working on small molecules. Small molecule companies raised $20.28 billion so far in 2021 through 301 transactions, out of the total $63.25 billion raised through 807 transactions. BioWorld examined the trend and spoke to several company execs about their strategies.

Holiday notice

BioWorld's offices were closed in observance of Independence Day in the U.S. No issue was published Monday, July 5.

Also in the news

4D, Aerovate, Agenus, Alexion, Alnylam, Apeiron Biologics, Arbutus, Astrazeneca, Athenex, Athira, Auris Medical, BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim, Clover, Defence, Destiny, Eiger, Eli Lilly, Everest Medicines, Hutchmed, Immunic, Immutep, Inmed, Innate, Intellia, Janssen, Kura Oncology, Levo, Longeveron, Marker, Merck, Mina, Opthea, Orgenesis, Panbela, Pfizer, Spero, Trillium, Ultimovacs, Vaccitech, Y-mabs, Ysopia