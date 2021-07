Hutchmed debuts in Hong Kong with $537M IPO, shares jump 53%

Hutchmed Ltd., already listed in the U.S. and London, returned to home soil June 30 for a third IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that reaped HK$4.17 billion (US$537.2 million). The Hong Kong-based company is currently looking to score its first FDA approval to tap the U.S. market after three China approvals.