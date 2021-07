Lumos Diagnostics closes A$63M IPO to launch Febridx test in U.S.

PERTH, Australia – Rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostics company Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. completed a A$63 million (US$47.44 million) initial public offering (IPO) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on July 5. “The funds raised will support U.S. commercialization of Febridx, to build our pipeline and to expand our operations so that we have the facilities and infrastructure in place to do automated assembly and manufacturing,” Lumos Diagnostics CEO Rob Sambursky told BioWorld.