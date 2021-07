FTC continues to increase pressure on life science companies

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported a series of moves recently that promise more scrutiny of companies in the life sciences industry, such as the more routine use of subpoenas and other compulsory processes during investigations. However, the FTC has also announced a broader revamp of the agency’s rulemaking authorities that some critics argue would allow the commission to promulgate rules that are in defiance of standing FTC practice.