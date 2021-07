Asahi Kasei research shows 226 nm UVC LEDs inactivate SARS-CoV-2

New research suggests that ultraviolet (UV) light that operates at lower bandwidth than what currently exists in the market could be just as useful in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus with less harmful effects on skin cells. Joint research by Asahi Kasei Corp. and Nara Medical University confirmed that 226 nanometer ultraviolet-C (UVC) LEDs can inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 while having less effect on animal skin cells compared to 270 nm UVC LEDs.