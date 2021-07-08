Biogen’s new label for Aduhelm limits use

Following battles over its price and accelerated approval, Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd.’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) now has newly approved prescribing information from the FDA that limits the patient population and sales along with it. The updated Indications and usage now reads that the anti-amyloid beta monoclonal antibody should be used only in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease or mild Alzheimer’s dementia. That’s the patient population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials that led to approval. The company said the new wording “clarifies the indication.” The original FDA-approved language cleared the drug for much broader use in Alzheimer’s.