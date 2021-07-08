U.S. authorities allege Parallax exploited pandemic to bolster value of shares

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has had Parallax Health Sciences Inc. in its crosshairs at least as far back as April 2020, when the agency suspended trading of the company’s shares. In the latest development, the SEC charged the company and two of its executives with misleading investors regarding the availability of COVID-19 screening tests and personal protective equipment, actions the agency said were undertaken to exploit the pandemic in an effort to boost the company’s share prices.