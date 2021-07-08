As biopharma deals keep pace, M&A volumes languish

Biopharma deal-making activity, a closely-watched marker of industry health, remained alive and well in Q2. But whither M&A? And what’s with all those $1 billion-plus deals? Join News Editor Michael Fitzhugh and BioWorld Senior Analyst Karen Carey as they chat about the latest currents in combinations, partnerships amid the pandemic, and the rising values of up-front payments – at least for those clinical-stage companies lucky enough to make lucrative deals ahead of commercialization.

BioWorld subscribers looking for an even deeper dive on the numbers can read Karen’s Q2 Deals and M&A overview, including overviews M&A value and volume by year, a list of the year’s top M&A deals to date – led by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s takeout of GW Pharmaceuticals plc – and even more details about the world of biopharma deals in BioWorld Snapshots.