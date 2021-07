Lyvgen leverages FcγRIIb biology to develop new agonist antibodies

Fresh from showcasing preliminary evidence for the tolerability and potential benefits of its anti-CD137 monoclonal antibody, LVGN-6051, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting in June, Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings Co. Ltd. is gearing up to move its CD40 agonist LVGN-7409 to clinical trials in China after initial U.S. patient dosing.