DUBLIN – Having spent more than 150 years devoted to marketing tobacco, Philip Morris International Inc. is now embracing human health and wellness as part of what it calls a “beyond nicotine” strategy, under which it has tabled a £1.50 per share offer for Vectura Group plc. The offer implies an enterprise value of £852 million or about $1.2 billion for Chippenham, U.K.-based Vectura, which majors in formulation and device development for inhaled drugs. In a media call, Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak bluntly denied that the deal is likely to receive any pushback in the U.K., given its benefits for patients, shareholders and “society at large.” The present transaction is “a natural evolution for the company,” which is attempting to wean itself off cigarette sales.

DoJ moves on two False Claims Act litigations 5 years after products withdrawn

The U.S. Department of Justice has settled with two divisions of Abbott Laboratories of Abbott Park, Ill., over purported violations of the False Claims Act in connection with devices alleged to have been defective. While neither claim recites a specific allegation against corporate executives with St. Jude Medical and Alere, perhaps the more conspicuous aspect of these agreements is that they are both directed toward activities that ceased in 2016, making clear that federal attorneys have long memories where problematic devices are concerned.

Hyalex snaps up FDA breakthrough device designation for cartilage system

The FDA granted breakthrough device designation for the Hyalex Cartilage System, a biomimetic materials platform designed to restore function and repair cartilage defects in the knee. The system, developed by Hyalex Orthopaedics Inc., combines two polymers that improve adhesion on one side and create a low-friction surface that protects the cartilage counterface on the other.

Echopixel enables first in world use of 4D hologram for heart procedure

A large health system in Minnesota recently became the first in the world to have completed a structural heart procedure, or any other surgical procedure for that matter, using any kind of 4D hologram technology. The technology was developed by venture capital-backed startup Echopixel Inc.. It is intended to improve surgical precision and outcomes in minimally invasive procedures.

Xilis draws in $70M in funding to bring down costs of drug development

Xilis Inc. closed $70 million in series A financing on July 8 to reduce drug development costs leveraging its technology, with the goal of advancing precision medicine through targeted drug discovery and development. The financing was led by Mubadala Capital with participation from new investors that include GV, formerly Google Ventures, and others.

Osso VR wins $27M for surgical training platform

Osso VR has raised $27 million in a series B financing led by GSR Ventures. The funds will be used to accelerate expansion of its library and virtual reality-powered surgical training and assessment platform. Signalfire, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, OCA Ventures, Scrum Ventures, Leslie Ventures and Anorak Ventures also participated in the round. Combined with a $14 million series A in September 2020 and other funding, Osso VR has raised a total of $43 million to date.

Kiomed partners with Moveup to market a soft implant for pain in knee OA

PARIS – Kiomed Pharma SA reported it has signed an exclusive agreement with fellow Belgian company, Moveup SA, for the development and licensing of a mobile companion application intended for personalized conservative management treatment for patients suffering from intra-articular osteoarthritis. This application is to be developed by Moveup, while exclusive global marketing rights are to be granted to Kiomed, who will market it alongside its synovial fluid viscosupplementation device for the treatment of osteoarthritis in the knee.

